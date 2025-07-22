By Gabriel Dike

Ten states recorded low application of candidates in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) out of 2million candidates that applied for admissions into the nation’s tertiary institutions.

In the same vein, ten states according to statistics from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) top the chart with the highest number of applicants seeking admissions into various institutions.

According to JAMB, the ten states with the lowest application were Zamfara with 10,212 (0.50%); Yobe 12,976 (0.64%); Bayelsa 24,126 (1.19 %); Ebonyi 16,396 (0.81%); Cross River 33,444 (1.65%); Jigawa 22,347 (1.10%); and Gombe 19,794 (0.97%).

Lagos top application by state of examination with 311,292 (15.32); Ogun 107, 294 (5.28 %); Oyo 109,414 (5.39%); Kaduna 95,442 (4.70%); Kano 65,545 (3.23 %); Osun 60,183 (2.96%); Anambra 50,124 (2.47%); Rivers 94,932 (4.67%); Nasarawa 68,291 (3.36%); and FCT Abuja with 89,417 (4.40%).

In a related development, JAMB has given candidates two weeks deadline to accept admission offered to them.

“Every candidate is now required to accept his/her admission within two weeks from the date of approval by JAMB.”

The board proposed that If the candidate did not accept the offer, at the expiration of the period, the admission would be reversed automatically.

According to JAMB, the institution would also be notified and quota is released.

JAMB explained that the candidate would be returned back to the pool with an indicator of “previously admitted but no acceptance”.