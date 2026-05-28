Uthman emerges NANS national scribe

A former Executive Director, Administration and Planning, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, has emerged as the Secretary General of the student body.

Uthman secured the position at the just-concluded NANS National Convention held from May 22 to 25 at Old Parade Ground, FCT Abuja, where Nigerian students from various institutions, regions and ideological blocs converged to democratically elect a new crop of leaders into the National Executive Council of the foremost students movement.

SunOnline learnt that Uthman, who is also known as Dan Fodio, is a tested administrator, seasoned unionist and vibrant advocate of students’ welfare whose emergence signalled the beginning of a purposeful, progressive and people-oriented administration alongside other exco members.

Uthman previously served as the National Clerk of the Senate Secretariat of NANS and Deputy Coordinator of NANS Southwest (Zone D).

“His emergence is therefore not merely a political triumph, but a testament to years of sacrifice, unwavering commitment, organizational discipline and consistent service to the Nigerian students’ constituency,” 2026 Convention Chairman, Comrade Umar Farouk Shakaka noted.

In his post-election address, the newly elected Secretary General reaffirmed his unshaken commitment to building a secretariat founded on inclusivity, transparency, administrative excellence and unwavering protection of students’ interests across the federation.

He said the newly elected administration would prioritize inclusivity, uphold the genuine interests of Nigerian students and foster a community where education is more valued, respected and appreciated.

“Our collective mission remains the advancement of educational dignity, students empowerment and institutional accountability,” Uthman stated.

He further extended a passionate call to all elected and appointed officials of the organization to embrace unity, mutual respect and collective responsibility in order to achieve the vision and prosperity embedded within what he described as the *“jnassailable Blessed era.”*

He stressed that the success of the new administration would not be determined by individual ambitions, but by shared commitment towards restoring confidence, strengthening institutional structures and delivering meaningful representation to Nigerian students at all levels.

The new national scribe emphasized that “this is a time for consolidation, reconciliation and purposeful service”.

He added, “Let us remain united in purpose and accord, so together we can achieve the promises and blessings of this blessed era.”