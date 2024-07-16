USAID State2State, Kebbi MoH Map Out 5-Year Strategic Development Plan

From Olanrewaju Lawal,Sokoto

USAID State2State and Stakeholders in Kebbi state health sector, have ratified the need for policy synergy within the state health sector for five years.

The meeting organised by USAID State2State, held in Sokoto, supported by Kebbi state Ministry of Health, themed “Kebbi State 2025 – 2029 Strategic Health Development Plan,” was to develop a health sector strategic plan, including policy, programme implementation and service delivery.

It was also an avenue to review, harmonize thematic content and development of draft Kebbi state 2025 to 2029 health development plan with goals, strategic objectives and interventions.

Other areas of concentration at the meeting are understanding the macro-economic implications to costing and discussion on financial and human resource need for the plan according to thematic areas.

The Permanent Secretary, Kebbi state Ministry of Health, Dr Shehu Nuhu Koko, in his welcome address, acknowledged USAID State2State support and collaboration to Kebbi state Ministry of Health in reviewing the state strategic health plan that has expired since 2022.

Shehu express optimism that outcome of the workshop will align the state health sector plan with the national health policies towards achieving universal health coverage by year 2030.

“This workshop is expected to map out five years strategic plans inn the health sector in conformity with the national health care strategic plans that will guarantee improvement in health care financing, human resource for health, health infrastructure to be put in place with all necessary amenities especially at the PHC level.

“All these are achievable with the implementation of the universal health coverage, with the innovation to bring in the private sector into health financing,” he said.

Buttressing the need for her presence at the health stakeholders meeting, Hajiya Aisha Usman, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning said, “this, being a planning event, the presence of Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, is essential to give technical support and enable us do Medium Term Sector Strategic, MTSS, planning that will form part of the 2025 budget process.”

While emphasizing the need for policy synergy within the health sector, Usman Faleye, State Team Lead, USAID State2State, enjoined participants to maximize the gains of the workshop in turning around the fortune of Kebbi state health sector through strategic plans.

There were presentations on health data; current state strategic health development plan 2017-2022; need for the review of the current plan and introduction to basic strategic planning, importance, and key components by Olatunji Awoleye, the Consultant hired by Kebbi state Ministry of Health.

Among the relevant stakeholders at the workshop are Permanent Secretaries, Provost of College of Nursing Science and School of Health Technology respectively, including development partners in the areas of health.