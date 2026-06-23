US Mission issues fresh warning on visa overstays by Nigerian travellers

By Lawrence Agbo

The United States Mission in Nigeria has advised Nigerian travellers to comply fully with the terms of their visas, warning that violations could affect their chances of travelling, studying or working in the country in the future.

The mission gave the advice in a message posted on its official X account under the #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign, urging visa holders to stay only for the period approved by US immigration authorities.

It said adherence to immigration rules remained important for Nigerians seeking to preserve future opportunities in the United States.

“Staying compliant with U.S. immigration laws isn’t just the right thing to do; it protects your future and keeps opportunities open for Nigerian travelers,” the mission said.

The embassy urged visitors, students and workers to keep their travel documents valid, comply with visa conditions and avoid actions that could lead to future ineligibility.

“Whether you’re studying, working, or visiting the United States, always honour the terms of your visa. Follow the rules. Stay only for as long as you are authorized. Keep your documents updated,” the post added.

The warning comes amid tighter visa policies and increased scrutiny of Nigerian applicants by the United States government over concerns about visa overstays.

In recent months, Washington has introduced measures affecting Nigerian travellers, including restrictions on certain visa categories and tighter screening procedures.

The United States has also reduced the validity period of most non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians, while applicants are now subject to additional vetting requirements, including the disclosure of social media usernames.

The US Mission said compliance with immigration rules helps protect the integrity of the visa process and supports legitimate travel between both countries.

It added that Nigerians who respect the process help preserve access for students, workers and visitors seeking opportunities in the United States.

“When you respect the process, everyone wins,” the mission said.