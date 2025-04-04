The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of CP Monday Agbonika as the new Commissioner of Police for Edo State Command.

He succeeds CP Betty Otimenyin, the first female Commissioner of Police in the state.

In a statement issued yesterday ,the commission’s spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the new posting. Agbonika was present at a Police Service Commission interview meeting presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd.).

The leadership of the commission urged Agbonika to act swiftly in tackling crime in the state, particularly addressing the recent spate of killings. He was reminded that his handling of arrested suspects linked to these crimes would be a key measure of his success.

“You have to sit up and work to gain the confidence of the people. Consult relevant stakeholders, document every incident and action taken, and ensure that those who need to be informed are kept in the loop,” Argungu advised.

Agbonika was also cautioned against sidelining essential police departments in favor of tactical units. In response, he assured the commission that he would operate within the framework of the law and rely on guidance from the Inspector-General of Police in discharging his duties.

Prior to his posting, CP Agbonika served as Commissioner of Police, Mounted Troop, and Force Equitation Officer at the Force Headquarters. A seasoned officer with 32 years of experience, his expertise spans operations, investigation, administration, police public information, and area/divisional management.