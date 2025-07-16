By Kenneth Udeh

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party’s 2023 presidential candidate hinged his resignation on the “trajectory” the party has taken.

The former Vice President is currently a key member of the opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku’s resignation letter was dated July 14, 2025 and addressed to the PDP Chairman of his Ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He disclosed that the PDP has diverted from its founding principles.

The letter he signed reads: “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude for the opportunities I have been given by the Party.

“Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a Presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life.

“However, I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.

“I wish the Party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support.

“As a founding father of this esteemed Party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision.”