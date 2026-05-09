UNN emerges 3rd best in Nigeria in SCImago 2026 rankings

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has reaffirmed its position as one of Africa’s foremost institutions of higher learning after being ranked third in Nigeria in the prestigious SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR) 2026.

SIR is an academic and research-related ranking that combines three different indicators based on research performance (50%), innovation outputs (30%) and societal impact (20%). The methodology draws from internationally recognised databases including Scopus, PATSTAT, Google, Semrush, Unpaywall, and Overton.

Its latest ranking released in March 2026 revealed that UNN ranked behind only the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos nationally, UNN also attained a global ranking of 5,831, underscoring its growing international influence in research, innovation, and societal impact.

The achievement has been widely celebrated across academic and policy circles as a major indication of the university’s renewed drive toward excellence, global relevance, and institutional transformation.

Particularly remarkable is the fact that the feat comes barely months after Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the UNN Vice-Chancellor assumed office in August last year, a development many stakeholders describe as clear evidence that the distinguished academic administrator “hit the ground running” from the outset of his tenure.

Although global rankings are built on cumulative institutional performance, experts agree that visionary leadership, strategic coordination, administrative efficiency, and a strong research culture are critical in sustaining and accelerating academic growth.

Many observers therefore view the latest SCImago recognition as an early reflection of renewed momentum under Prof. Ortuanya’s leadership.

Beyond publication volume, the rankings measure citation impact, scientific leadership, innovation relevance, international collaboration, policy influence, media visibility, and contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The University of Nigeria’s impressive performance across these indicators reflects growing strength in research quality, global visibility, innovation capacity, and societal relevance.

Analysts have particularly commended the university’s expanding research footprint, increasing international collaborations, rising citation profile, and stronger presence in globally indexed scholarly publications. The institution’s improving societal impact, especially in areas related to sustainability, policy relevance, and scientific visibility, further highlights its alignment with contemporary global academic priorities.

Founded by the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe as Nigeria’s first indigenous university, the University of Nigeria has long remained a symbol of intellectual excellence and national development. The latest SCImago recognition is therefore being viewed not only as a significant academic accomplishment, but also as a reaffirmation of the university’s enduring legacy of excellence, leadership, and innovation.

Commendations have continued to pour in for Prof. Ortuanya, whose leadership is increasingly associated with renewed institutional energy, strategic academic direction, and measurable progress. Many stakeholders believe the ranking signals the beginning of a broader resurgence that could further position the University of Nigeria among Africa’s leading universities.

Beyond prestige, the ranking enhances opportunities for international partnerships, research funding, innovation support, faculty collaborations, and global academic engagement, while strengthening the international recognition of degrees earned from the institution.

For the Lion and the pride of the University of Nigeria community, the SCImago 2026 ranking is more than a statistical achievement; it is a powerful affirmation that excellence, vision, and purposeful leadership continue to define the institution’s enduring legacy. Under Prof. Ortuanya, the University of Nigeria appears poised for an even greater era of academic distinction and global relevance.