From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has appointed Ms. Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef as the new UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria.

She is expected to replace Ms Cristian Munduate whose time in Nigeria witnessed deep participation of UNICEF in the health care development in Nigeria, particularly in areas that concern children.

UNICEF, in a statement, expressed a warm welcome to the new country representative, and looked forward to the impact of her leadership in the vital mission of development of the Nigeria health care sector.

The statement noted that with over 20 years of dedicated service in international humanitarian and development work, Wafaa brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Nigeria’s efforts to improve the lives of children and communities across the country.

It expressed optimism that Wafaa’s extensive experience and uncompromising dedication will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s progress towards achieving the rights and well-being of every child.

It further noted that prior to the appointment, Wafaa served as the UNICEF Representative in Somalia, where she achieved significant successes in advancing children’s rights and well-being within a complex and challenging environment.

In addition to that, her extensive career includes senior roles with the United Nations, notably with OCHA, UNICEF, and WFP, in diverse settings such as Sudan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Syria, and Ethiopia.

She has also held leadership positions at the global level with OCHA in New York and Geneva.