UNIBEN shooting: Edo police launch probe as one person dies

By Lawrence Agbo

The Edo State Police Command has commenced an investigation into a deadly shooting incident that occurred around the University of Benin (UNIBEN) axis in Benin City, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday at about 5:00 p.m. when three occupants of a Mercedes-Benz GLK vehicle were driving out of the university area.

Police spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said preliminary findings showed that the victims — identified as Onwuke Blessed, Alexander Omogiate, and Chinenye Christian Mbagwu — were intercepted at the institution’s main gate in Ugbowo by occupants of a white GLK vehicle.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly rolled down their windows and opened fire on the victims before speeding away to an unknown destination.

The victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds during the attack, while a female passerby identified as Dorathy Ubah was also struck by bullets in the process.

Security operatives were immediately deployed to the scene after the incident was reported, and all injured persons were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for urgent treatment.

However, doctors later confirmed Alexander Omogiate dead, while the other victims were said to be responding to medical care.

Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, directed a full-scale investigation aimed at identifying and arresting those behind the attack.

The command warned criminal elements operating around university communities to stay away from violence and criminal activities, stressing its determination to restore safety across the state.

Police also appealed to residents with useful information to assist the investigation by reporting to the nearest station or using the command’s emergency lines, assuring that all information would be treated confidentially.

Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, strongly condemned the killing, describing it as a senseless and brutal act.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, the governor said the incident, which happened on a day many consider sacred, was an attack on public peace, human dignity, and the values his administration represents.

He also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, promising that justice would be pursued.