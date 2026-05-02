Understand the contract before signing it – 2Baba advises young artistes

Music legend, 2Baba has advised budding artistes to be focused and get themselves educated about contracts before signing any.

He gave the piece of advice while reflecting on his journey in the music industry on the sidelines of the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards in Lagos last Friday.

According to him, focus, professionalism and an understanding of contracts are all a young artiste need to succeed in the industry.

Asked to advise upcoming artistes, 2Baba said, “Young artistes should be focused and see music like any other profession. They should also understand the contract before signing it.”

On his regret after decades in music, 2Baba said he wished he were a more aggressive businessman.

“I wish I was more engaged, educated myself as an aggressive businessman.

“But I don’t regret being who I am. I live a simple life and I mind my business.

“For me the desire for peaceful co-existence is my driving force,” he stated.

The African Queen crooner also touched on potential sojourn in the political area, saying he remains ambivalent on the subject.

“I’m already into politics. I’m someone who would like to see good governance in the country. I will actually be involved in politics.

“But I’m not certain if I should contest for any elective position in the coming general elections.

“Nonetheless, anything can happen. You never can tell,” he said.