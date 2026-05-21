‘Unacceptable, unprofessional’ – Police condemn action of cop threatening to kill anyone filming him

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Newton Isokpehi, for threatening to shoot anyone filming him on duty.

In a Thursday statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Anthony Placid, the police described Isokpehi’s action as “unacceptable, unprofessional, and inconsistent with the ethics, standards, and code of conduct” of the force.

The Anambra State Police Command, where Isokpehi is attached, confirmed his arrest in an earlier statement.

In an amateur video that went viral on Wednesday, the police officer threatened to “clear everybody down”, including bystanders, if anyone filmed him while on duty.

Speaking in Pidgin English and addressing the camera directly, he also vowed to ensure that any superior officer who sanctioned the filming of officers buried the citizens he vowed to kill.

The video triggered widespread public outrage.

The FPRO said, “The Nigeria Police Force has taken cognisance of a viral video circulating on social media involving ASP Newton Isokpehi, in which the officer was seen making threatening remarks against members of the public filming police activities.

“The force wishes to state unequivocally that the conduct and utterances exhibited in the video are unacceptable, unprofessional, and inconsistent with the ethics, standards, and code of conduct of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Such actions run contrary to the ongoing reform initiatives of the Force aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, professionalism, and citizen-focused policing.”

The statement quoted Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu as consistently maintaining that members of the public have the right to lawfully record police officers carrying out their duties, provided such recording does not obstruct operations, compromise safety, or interfere with lawful police activities.

“In line with this position, the officer involved has since been identified and summoned to the Anambra State Command Headquarters where immediate disciplinary procedures have commenced.

“The Nigeria Police Force does not tolerate threats, intimidation, abuse of office, or any conduct capable of undermining public trust and confidence in law enforcement institutions.

“The force further reiterates that recording police activities remains a legitimate tool for public accountability and transparency and should not, in itself, attract harassment or intimidation from police personnel while discharging their duties,” the statement further reads.

The police disclosed that a formal statement detailing the outcome of the disciplinary measures taken against the officer would be communicated in due course.

The police appreciated members of the public for their continued partnership and constructive engagement in promoting accountability, professionalism, and improved policing standards across the country.