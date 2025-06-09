From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Minister of Works David Umahi has said that the people of the South East must stand with President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Umahi said the president has integrated the zone into the affairs of the nation through appointments of sons and daughters of the zone and quality projects.

The minister stated this in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Sunday evening while speaking with journalists after celebrating Sallah with Muslims in the state.

He noted the president has also tackled the herdsmen/farmers crisis in the region and urged the people of the area to support him in the 2027 general election.

“President Tinubu has integrated the South East. Before now, there were no federal projects in Ebonyi State, but you can see everywhere, there are federal projects in all the South East. Is that not integration?

“For President Bola Tinubu to give an Igbo man Minister of Works, Chief of Naval Staff, Minister of Science and Technology, is it not integration?

“So, we need to be properly integrated; other people have been integrated, and that’s why you are seeing them shouting and making more demands.

“But let’s work together supporting this president who has integrated us. The South East must stand with President Bola Tinubu because he has integrated us.

“The performance of the president must definitely see him through in 2027. We will stand with him; we will support him. You know when I was governor, you talked about the herdsmen problem; do you still encounter the herdsmen problem as it was?

“That is one thing the president has done for the South East people; we are being gradually integrated. What an Igbo man never had before, we are beginning to have it,” he said.

Umahi, a former governor of Ebonyi State, commended the president for fostering what he described as an “unprecedented” level of interfaith harmony and national integration in Nigeria.

He highlighted the administration’s religious and ethnic inclusiveness, which he said has reached an “excellent level.”

“The relationship between faiths in Nigeria is much better now. It surprised many Christians when the president led a Nigerian delegation to the Pope’s inauguration. That was very unique and historic,” Umahi said, describing the gesture as a symbol of genuine respect for all faiths.

The minister emphasised that the foundation of all religions is love, urging Nigerians to focus on common values rather than differences. “We all serve one God in different ways. Both Muslims and Christians preach love and the fear of God,” he stated.

Addressing concerns over the initial Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, Umahi cited religious balance in federal appointments as a significant indicator of inclusiveness. “Christians currently hold about 62% of appointments under President Tinubu, while Muslims hold about 38%. That shows national cohesion in practice,” he explained.