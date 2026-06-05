From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has awarded a university scholarship to Obasi Victor Nnanna, the highest scorer in Ebonyi State in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The scholarship offer came shortly after Umahi received the exciting news of the student’s outstanding academic performance from King David Gifted Academy, a school he established during his tenure as Ebonyi State governor.

Nnanna scored 356 marks in the UTME to emerge highest scorer in the state.

Expressing his joy, the minister said: “I give God the glory. I offer a scholarship to this child.”

Nnanna is a pioneer set of King David Gifted Academy, Abakaliki, an elite institution founded in 2016 by the former governor, Umahi.

Established with a vision to create a one-stop destination for academic excellence, the school has since become a breeding ground for outstanding scholars and future leaders, attracting national recognition for its impressive academic achievements.