Ukrainian President Zelensky returns Poland’s highest honour after award is revoked

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned Poland’s highest state honour, the Order of the White Eagle, after Polish President Karol Nawrocki revoked the award.

Zelensky’s decision followed Nawrocki’s move to strip him of the decoration, which had been conferred in 2023 by former Polish President Andrzej Duda.

In an official statement posted on X, Zelensky said:

“Yesterday, the President of Poland noted that the Order of the White Eagle is not an ordinary award. It is a symbol of the highest trust of the Republic of Poland. It signifies a special bond with the Polish state and the special gratitude of the Polish People. Such a symbol requires not only merit, but also respect for the values that form the foundation of our community.

“Therefore, if it is considered that this special symbol may remain with Catherine II, Benito Mussolini, and Gerhard Schröder, then we in Ukraine will not argue with that.”

Zelensky said Ukraine remained grateful to the Polish people for their support and cooperation, which, according to him, had played a significant role in the struggle for the independence of both Ukraine and Poland from Russia.

“Ukraine never forgets solidarity and understands that cooperation between states and peoples in our region is one of the tangible security guarantees for Ukrainians and for each neighbouring state.

“Ukraine will continue to defend itself in this war unleashed by Russia, and we will undoubtedly achieve a dignified peace.

“Ukraine is grateful to all peoples, states, and leaders who will continue to stand with us in the defense of freedom and who, together with Ukraine, will serve as guarantors of post-war peace in Europe and a new, real security,” the Ukrainian President added.

He further said Ukraine would remain open to all meaningful formats of engagement with Poland in order to avoid conflicting interpretations of the difficult and painful chapters of their shared history and to ensure proper respect for all innocent victims of the 20th century.

“And Ukrainians are doing everything in our power to ensure that Europe does not suffer defeat in this century.

“I am proud of our people and of EVERY Ukrainian warrior – of the millions of Ukrainian men and women who deserve unquestionable respect for the heroism the Ukrainian People have shown in defending themselves against Russian aggression.

“We believed that the Order of the White Eagle, awarded in 2023, was meant for the Ukrainian People and our army. That is what was said at the time. Today, I sent the Order back to the President of Poland.

“I believe the future will confirm the respect Ukrainians deserve.

“Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky stated.