By Seyi Babalola

This season’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw took place on Friday, 21st February, 2025.

Current holders Real Madrid will take on rivals Atletico Madrid in the pick of the bunch.

There will also be an all-Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal have been paired against PSV, while Liverpool take on Paris Saint-Germain.

The ties for the round of 16 will be played on during the weeks of March 4 and March 5.

The return legs are scheduled for March 11 and March 12.

FULL FIXTURES:

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

PSV vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

PSG vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Barcelona