UCL: Why Bayern Munich crashed out against PSG – Kompany

By Seyi Babalola

Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich’s manager, has given his opinion on why Paris Saint-Germain eliminated his team from the Champions League.

The Belgian watched the Bavarians draw 1-1 with Paris in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

Kompany’s team crashed out of the competition with a 6-5 aggregate defeat after losing 5-4 in the first leg in Paris.

Speaking at his post-match interview after the game, Kompany said Luis Enrique’s side defended well against Bayern Munich.

He added that the visitors were active during the encounter and made sure the Bundesliga giants didn’t convert their chances in front of goal.

“It’s obviously tough to take; we lost narrowly. We matched PSG, these games are decided by small details,” Kompany said.

“Our first half was good, I felt that we were the better team and often got into the areas where we are dangerous, but PSG defended the crosses very well.

“They were very active. Although we got into dangerous situations, they made sure we didn’t get the final shot off. The Champions League is over for us for now.”