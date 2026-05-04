Turaki pledges PDP unity, targets 2027 election victory

Kabiru Turaki (SAN) on Monday formally assumed office as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Interim National Working Committee, promising to stabilise the party and position it for victory in the 2027 general elections.

The development comes as the PDP continues to grapple with internal divisions and leadership tensions, even as it works to project itself as a viable opposition force ahead of the next election cycle.

Speaking after his inauguration at the 103rd National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja, Turaki addressed top party figures including Governor Seyi Makinde and Senator Adolphus Wabara, framing his mandate as both urgent and strategic.

He said, “From a party that was struggling to stand on its feet, we fought hard to ensure that the PDP remained afloat, remained irrepressible, remained alive, and continues to stand today as the largest and leading opposition force in this country.”

Turaki stressed that his leadership team would prioritise rebuilding internal cohesion, insisting that the PDP still had the structure and support base to reclaim power if properly managed.

He said, “We have a serious task ahead. my team and I are equal to the challenge. We wholeheartedly accept the responsibility that comes with this appointment.”

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Turaki struck a confident tone, insisting the party would not only participate but contest to win across all levels of government.

He said, “We will work tirelessly to ensure that the PDP not only participates in upcoming off-season elections but wins them, and indeed emerges victorious in the 2027 general elections.”

He also confirmed that the party would field candidates for all elective offices, including the presidency, expressing confidence in its chances despite recent setbacks.

He said, “Let me assure you that the PDP will field candidates for all elective offices. We will present a presidential candidate who will not only contest the 2027 election but will win it, for our party and for Nigeria.”

Turaki acknowledged that the road ahead would not be smooth, pointing to the need for discipline and unity within the party structure.

He said, “The task will not be easy, but it is certainly achievable. The PDP has done it before, has done it again, and will do it once more,” he said.

The new chairman’s remarks underscore the party’s effort to reset its internal machinery as political realignments continue ahead of 2027.