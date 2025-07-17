From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday disclosed that troops of Operation Safe Haven rejected a ₦13.7 million bribe offered by terrorists during a military operation in Plateau State in exchange for their freedom.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Markus Kangye, made this known during a media briefing on military operations conducted across the country between July 9–16, 2025. He said the incident occurred when troops, responding to a distress call about terrorist activities, intercepted a vehicle riddled with bullet holes along the Jos-Sanga Road.

Kangye said: “On 9 July 2025, our gallant troops intercepted a vehicle with bullet holes along Jos, Sanga Road. Suspects attempted to induce troops with monetary gratification, which they declined. Troops arrested two suspects, recovered weapons, ammunition, a vehicle, and the sum of ₦13,742,000.00 from them. Investigation ongoing while recovered items in troops’ custody.”

He said the troops also carried out offensive operations and responded to several distress calls in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom, and Jos East Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau State, as well as Kaura and Sanga LGAs in Kaduna State.

Kangye further stated that routine patrols led to the arrest of seven suspected militias and criminals in Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs of Plateau, and Wamba and Sanga LGAs of Nasarawa and Kaduna States. Items recovered included additional weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and illicit drugs.

He said, “Within the period 9–16 July 2025, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, South Wase, Riyom, and Jos East Local Government Areas of Plateau State as well as Kaura and Sanga Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

“While conducting these operations, they contacted extremists and killed some of them, arrested 12, and rescued three kidnapped victims. Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and vehicles were recovered from them.

“Similarly, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, while on routine patrol, arrested seven militias/criminals in Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State as well as Wamba and Sanga LGAs of Nasarawa and Kaduna States, respectively. Items recovered from them were weapons, ammunition, and motorcycles as well as illicit drugs.”

While commending the troops for their professionalism and integrity, particularly for refusing the attempted bribe, Kangye said the military would remain committed to rooting out terrorism and criminality while upholding ethical standards.

On the successes recorded in the fight against oil theft, he said troops of Operation Delta Safe have, in the last week, apprehended 42 suspected oil thieves and recovered large quantities of stolen crude oil and illegally refined products.

He said the troops recovered 201,345 litres of stolen crude oil, 29,730 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, and 1,759 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

He stated that troops also discovered and destroyed 18 crude oil cooking ovens, 32 dugout pits, 16 boats, 21 storage tanks, 17 drums, and 19 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 13 vehicles.

“Furthermore, 42 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms, ammunition, and some explosives were also recovered,” he said.

Continuing, he said troops also apprehended a notorious cult leader, identified as Prince Johnson Ishirim, otherwise known as Commander Junior, and 13 other suspected criminals/kidnappers in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers, Oshimiri, Warri South, and Ukwani Local Government Areas of Delta. Weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and motorcycles were recovered from them.

According to him, troops also raided a criminals’ hideout in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa and arrested 28 oil thieves and some drug dealers on July 10.