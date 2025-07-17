From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said its troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN have foiled a bandit attack on Nteng village in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed two bandits.

The troops were also said to have recovered some arms and ammunition during the operation.

It was gathered that the troops, acting on credible intelligence, laid an ambush against the criminals who planned to attack communities at Nteng in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Consequently, at about 1934 hours (7:34 PM), troops made contact with bandits approaching Nteng Community. During the encounter, troops neutralised two bandits while others fled with possible gunshot wounds, as indicated by the blood stains along their withdrawal routes. Upon exploitation of the area, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, and 24 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

The recovered weapon and ammunition are in the custody of troops for further action. Meanwhile, troops are on the trail of the fleeing criminals for interception.