From Scholastica Hir Makurdi

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) deployed at Mbakyior Outpost, Agidi community has recovered one AK-47 rifle with mounted magazine and live rounds during a farm patrol in Gwer East Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The OPWS Commander, Major General Moses Gara, stated this in a statement signed by the acting Media Information Officer HQ JTF Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday.

The said operation took place on Wednesday, when the troops, while conducting a routine farm patrol to safeguard rural communities and farmlands, approached a suspected crossing point reportedly used by armed herders at Mbakyior community.

According to him: “Upon sighting the advancing troops, the armed herders started to flee and opened fire in an attempt to resist interception.

“In a swift and coordinated response, OPWS troops returned fire, forcing the hostile elements to disengage and flee the area. During subsequent search of the scene, one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition abandoned by the fleeing armed herders were recovered.”

He said security forces have maintained both day and night patrols in the area to deter further incursions, reinforce civilian confidence, and ensure the continuity of socio-economic activities without fear of attacks.

Major General Gara commended the troops for their resilience, professionalism, and tactical discipline during the engagement and urged them to remain alert, proactive, and responsive to actionable intelligence provided by local communities.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that peace and security prevail not only in Benue State, but also across all contiguous states within the OPWS Joint Operations Area.