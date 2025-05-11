…Recover 591,000 litres of stolen products

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army have burst massive illegal bunkering hubs and recovered over 591,000 litres of stolen products and arrested 36 suspects across Niger Delta.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday.

He said the achievements were recorded in the ongoing crackdown against oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the region.

Danjuma stayed that in various operations conducted between April 28 and May 11, 2025, troops in operational synergy with other security agencies successfully dismantled 21 illegal refining sites, arrest the 36 suspected oil thieves and confiscation over 591,000 litres of stolen products across the region.

In Rivers State, the APR 6 Division several operations were conducted in different parts of the state with remarkable achievements recorded.

He said in Bayelsa State, troops intercepted a DAF XF380 tanker truck with Registration number ABM 210 XA Rivers State loaded with 45,000 litres of stolen AGO.

“Three suspected oil thieves were apprehended with the truck. Likewise, in a Creek between Oyeregbene and Babragbene Communities in Southern Ijaw LGA, a wooden boat loaded with over 1,000 litres of stolen crude was concealed in the Creek.”

“Similarly, in Akwa Ibom State, acting on credible intelligence, troops intercepted a Tanker truck with Registration number DAM 97 XA suspected to be conveying over 16,500 litres of stolen crude at Ring Road 2 in Uyo LGA. The driver of the vehicle left the engine running and fled on sighting troops. ”

Danjuma added: “In Delta State, around Ovrogbor waterside in Isoko South LGA, troops pursued two Toyota Camry vehicles with registration number WWR 542 AJ and GB JI 70 AA. The vehicles were intercepted at Ada – Inri Community.

“It was discovered to have been loaded with over 1,250 litres of illegally refined AGO. At Egbokodo general area in Warri South LGA, 38 sacks filled with over 1,175 litres of stolen crude hidden in the bush.

“Troops in snap checks at Koka general area in Oshimili South, LGA, intercepted a Honda vehicle with Registration number AAA 289 BM. In a thorough search conducted on the vehicle, two locally fabricated pistols, a cutlass, cartridges and a sum of twenty five thousand one hundred (N25,100.00) only were recovered.”

According to Danjuma, all the suspects arrested were handed over to the relevant agency for prosecution, while seizures made were handled inline with operational mandate.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, has continued his operational tour to troops locations across the Niger Delta region.

The APR 6 Division revealed that visits had significantly redefined operational engagements and boosted troops morale in sustaining the onslaught against economic saboteurs and associated crimes in the region with visible footprints recorded.