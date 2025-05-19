By Lukman Olabiyi

The trial of the former Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru, was on Monday adjourned due to the absence of his lead counsel, Mr. Olasupo Shasore (SAN), who was reported to be receiving medical treatment abroad.

Kuru, alongside four others, former Receiver Manager of Arik Air Ltd., Kamilu Omokide; CEO of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu; Union Bank; and Super Bravo Ltd. is facing a five-count charge bordering on theft, abuse of office, and dishonest conversion of property.

They are accused of defrauding Arik Air of N76 billion and $31.5 million.

Union Bank faces an additional charge of making false statements to a public officer.

At Monday’s proceedings, EFCC counsel, Dr. Wahab Shittu, informed the court that the matter was set for the continuation of a witness’s cross-examination.

However, Mr. Tunji Ahmed, who held brief for Shasore, requested an adjournment, citing a written application dated May 13.

He informed the court that Shasore was currently abroad for medical reasons, a fact confirmed by Shittu.

While acknowledging Shasore’s health situation and his courtesy in notifying the prosecution, Shittu expressed concerns over further delays in the case.

He noted that one of the defendants previously stalled proceedings, resulting in a bench warrant being issued.

Shittu questioned why a junior counsel from Shasore’s chambers could not proceed with the matter, emphasizing the case’s national significance, particularly its implications for Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“This matter deserves to proceed despite personal circumstances, as it involves significant public interest,” Shittu told the court.

Justice Mojisola Dada subsequently adjourned the trial to May 28 for further hearing.

According to the EFCC, in 2011, Union Bank allegedly made false representations to AMCON regarding Arik Air’s performing loans, leading to the unwarranted sale of assets and the transfer of N71 billion to AMCON.

The prosecution also claims that in 2022, Kuru, Omokide, and Ilegbodu fraudulently diverted N4.9 billion to NG Eagle Ltd. Additionally, the Arik CEO is accused of stealing N22.5 million, allegedly converted for the benefit of one Magashi Ali Mohammed.

Furthermore, the defendants are charged with arbitrarily authorizing the teardown and destruction of an aircraft, 5N-JEA (Serial No. 15058), valued at $31.5 million. The EFCC alleges this act harmed Nigeria’s economic stability and that of Arik Air.

The alleged offences are said to contravene Sections 73, 96, 278(1), and 278(6) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.