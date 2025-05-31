By Seyi Babalola

Victor Osimhen of Napoli is one of the attackers Manchester United want to sign for manager Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United have been linked with the Nigerian international this summer.

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, and the 26-year-old is expected to leave the Serie A club permanently during the summer transfer window.

On Friday, he scored his 26th goal in the Turkish top-flight league, helping them overcome İstanbul Başakşehir 2-0.

This goal brought Osimhen’s total for Galatasaray this season to 37 goals in all competitions.

Osimhen’s loan arrangement with Galatasaray expires in the summer, hence the game against İstanbul Başakşehir was his last for the season.

However, as reported by the Sun UK, Osimhen is among the five strikers Man United are targeting ahead of Amorim’s imminent squad overhaul.

The other four strikers are Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon), Liam Delap (Ipswich Town),

Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Moise Kean (Fiorentina).

Meanwhile, Delap is close to joining Man United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea.