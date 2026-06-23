Transfer: Galatasaray turn down €125m offer for Osimhen

Galatasaray has rejected a €125 million deal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, reinforcing their commitment to keeping the Nigerian forward despite rising pressure from European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The deal, published by Forza Cimbom, was instantly rejected by the Turkish champions, who had previously rejected a €120 million approach from Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all remain in pursuit of the 27-year-old, but Galatasaray have made clear that no offer below their asking price will be entertained.

It is a valuation that the Istanbul club feel is justified by Osimhen’s extraordinary output since arriving in Turkey.

The former Napoli striker has scored 59 goals in 74 appearances for Galatasaray, including 15 league goals and five assists in 22 matches this season, as well as seven goals and three assists in 10 UEFA Champions League appearances before the club’s elimination by Liverpool in the round of 16.

The club’s resolve to keep Osimhen has been further stiffened by the expected departure of Argentine forward Mauro Icardi, whose contract expires at the end of June. Losing both forwards in the same window would leave Galatasaray dangerously thin in attack as they look to maintain their dominance in the Turkish Süper Lig and make a stronger impression in Europe next season.

Osimhen has consistently stated his appreciation for his time in Istanbul and voiced a wish to stay with the club, but the continued attention from some of European football’s biggest spenders assures his future will be a source of speculation for the rest of the summer.