By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In a male-dominated sector long plagued by distrust, inflated prices, and tales of duped travellers, one woman decided enough was enough. When her sibling fell victim to a fraudulent travel package, Tina Nwanya just refused to complain. She stepped into the arena to rewrite the narrative.

A recipient of the prestigious Africa Travel 100 Under 40 Award and Chief operating officer, NjeTours Ltd Tina Nwanya, in this interview with Daily Sun stated that even though, the travel/tourism industry remains one of the most active service sectors despite the harsh economic realities, it suffers policy inconsistency, forex instability, and lacks deliberate infrastructure investment in tourism. On intervention to help stabilize the industry, she said government needs to engage directly with stakeholders before implementing policies that affect them

Nwanya spoke on women’s role in shaping Nigerian tourism, and why the future belongs to those bold enough to embrace technology and lead with integrity.

As a practitioner in the travel and tourism industry, can you give us an idea of the volume or estimated value of transactions recorded in Nigeria’s travel agency subsector in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026?

The travel and tourism industry remains one of the most active service sectors in Nigeria despite the economic climate. While exact industry-wide figures are still being compiled by operators and regulators, the subsector has continued to process billions of naira in transactions, particularly in international ticketing, religious tourism, corporate travel, education travel, and diaspora-related movement.

The first quarter of 2026 also showed strong demand, especially in outbound travel. However, what many people may not see is that increased transaction value does not necessarily translate to higher profit for agencies because operational costs, foreign exchange volatility, airline charges, and taxation have significantly reduced margins.

What would you describe as the biggest challenges currently confronting travel agencies in Nigeria?

The challenges are enormous and multifaceted. Foreign exchange instability remains one of the biggest threats to the survival of travel agencies. Most airline tickets are priced in dollars while agencies earn in naira, so exchange rate fluctuations create uncertainty and losses.

Another major challenge is the rising cost of operations — electricity, internet services, office rent, transportation, and staff welfare have all increased sharply. There is also the issue of reduced purchasing power among Nigerians. Many clients now postpone travel or downgrade their travel plans because of economic hardship. In addition, agencies face stiff competition from online booking platforms, which has changed customer behavior and reduced loyalty to traditional agencies.

How has the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent increase in fuel prices affected the travel industry and your clients?

The removal of fuel subsidy had a direct and immediate impact on the travel ecosystem. Transportation costs increased drastically across board. Clients now spend far more moving within cities and to airports before they even begin their trips.

Airlines also adjusted fares upward due to increased aviation fuel costs, making both local and international travel more expensive.

For travel agencies, operational expenses skyrocketed because staff mobility, logistics, and power generation costs all went up. Many clients now travel only when absolutely necessary. Leisure travel has reduced significantly among middle-income earners because survival priorities have overtaken tourism and vacations.

Beyond fuel subsidy removal, are there other government policies under the current administration that have placed pressure on travel agencies?

Several policies and economic realities have affected the sector. The instability in forex management policies has created uncertainty for ticket pricing and international transactions. High taxation and multiple regulatory charges also put pressure on agencies that are already struggling with shrinking margins.

Some agencies are battling difficulties accessing foreign exchange for business transactions, while others face delays in remittances and settlement systems linked to international airline operations.

There is also inadequate policy support for tourism development compared to what obtains in countries where tourism contributes significantly to GDP. The industry needs more structured incentives, easier access to financing, and stronger policy stability.

How are travel agencies coping with these economic and policy pressures?

Agencies are adapting in different ways. Many have embraced technology more aggressively to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency. Some are diversifying into tourism consultancy, visa advisory services, travel insurance, corporate travel management, educational travel packages, and local tourism experiences.

Others are focusing on strategic partnerships and customer retention to survive. There is also a stronger push toward digital marketing because agencies now rely heavily on online visibility to attract clients.

However, despite these coping mechanisms, many smaller agencies are struggling, and some have shut down entirely due to the harsh economic realities.

What kind of intervention or support would you like to see from government and stakeholders to help stabilize the industry?

The industry needs policy consistency, forex stability, and deliberate investment in tourism infrastructure. Government should also engage more directly with travel industry stakeholders before implementing policies that affect aviation, tourism, and international business transactions.

Access to low-interest business support funds would help agencies stay afloat. There is also a need for stronger collaboration between government, airlines, tourism boards, and travel operators to reposition Nigeria as a competitive tourism and travel hub in Africa. The sector has huge potential for employment generation and revenue if properly supported.

What informed your decision to venture into a male dominated industry?

I came into the industry, basically to rewrite Nigeria’s travel story. My sibling was duped in a shady travel deal and I refused to stay silent. Instead of watching more Nigerians lose money and trust to unscrupulous operators,

I needed to come into the industry to make a real change and correct these damaging narratives. That incident became my turning point. My mission was to restore integrity, make international travel truly affordable, and prove that expert, ethical consultancy can thrive in Nigeria.

When you started, what key shifts did you help introduce in your organisation that changed how Nigerians perceive travel?

From day one, I focused on making accurate, reliable information accessible. Many people saw travel as an expensive luxury only for the rich.

We changed that narrative by showing that travel is affordable for all — you just need to plan right. We introduced transparent pricing, flexible packages, and honest guidance. This accessibility opened the doors for middle-class families, young professionals, and first-time international travellers, helping to normalize ethical and expert travel consultancy in Nigeria.

How do you support and mentor other women entering the travel industry?

I listen to them attentively and constantly remind them that they are change makers. I mentor several individually, instilling in them that “impossibility is not in their dictionary.” I encourage them to see themselves as leaders capable of reshaping the industry, not mere participants. True empowerment begins with mindset.

What outcomes have you seen from your mentoring efforts?

Several of our mentees are now doing exceptionally well in the travel space. They are successfully organising their own packages, growing loyal client bases, and becoming trusted consultants within their circles. Watching women move from hesitation to confidence and profitability is one of the most fulfilling parts of my work.

How does your organisation stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry?

Research is central to everything we do. We proactively inform our clients and followers about beneficial developments in the travel space — visa updates, new routes, destination deals, safety information, and trends — often before they become widely known. This positions us as genuine experts and builds lasting trust.

How critical is access to finance for women building careers in travel and tourism?

It is very important. With proper financing or smart capital access, women can achieve so much more — investing in technology, expanding services, or scaling operations. We guide our mentees to start with small, proven wins while exploring grants, partnerships, and strategic funding options.

What systemic changes are still needed to accelerate women’s advancement in Nigeria’s tourism sector?

When women get more involved, the impact is superb. We need improved access to opportunities similar to what international bodies provide — targeted funding, training, and networks.

Deserving women should occupy more leadership positions based on merit, not tokenism. Stakeholders must invest in mentorship, affordable financing, safety measures, and policies that support work-life balance. The industry will unlock its full potential only when women are genuinely empowered at every level.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work as a Senior Travel Consultant?

It comes from helping individuals and families create amazing, lifelong memories. There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing clients return from their journeys beaming with stories — whether it’s a dream vacation, a successful business trip, or a meaningful family reunion abroad. Knowing we played a vital role in making those experiences possible keeps me inspired.

What keeps you motivated during difficult periods?

Remembering the joy on people’s faces after successful trips and the many lives we have touched through unforgettable memories. That emotional reward always outweighs temporary challenges and reignites my passion.

What is your final message to women dreaming of impacting the travel industry?

Impossibility should not be in your dictionary. Go out there and be the change the Nigerian travel industry needs.

Normalise claiming your expert status. Study diligently, specialise boldly, network with confidence, and deliver excellence without compromise. The sector desperately needs your integrity, innovation, and energy.

What is your broader vision for your work and the industry?

My vision is to keep impacting and driving the positive change that Nigeria’s travel industry urgently requires. We want to normalize expert, trustworthy consultancy so clients naturally choose professionalism over risky alternatives.

We aim to expand as a leading, technology-driven agency that makes global travel seamless and enriching for more Nigerians, while continuing to lift women through mentorship and opportunity.

My journey from personal indignation to industry leadership exemplifies how one woman’s determination can challenge systemic issues and open doors for others. As Nigeria seeks to harness its vast tourism potential, professionals like me are proving that when women lead with vision and integrity, the entire sector rises.