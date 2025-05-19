From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo and renowned Scholar, Prof Toyin Falola will be honoured with honourary doctorate degrees of the Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Samuel Akintunde, disclosed this on Monday at a press conference to herald the 61st Founders Day and 35th convocation ceremonies of the university.

Prof Akintunde who disclosed that the honourary doctorate degrees will be awarded to the three personalities on Friday 23rd May, also hinted that Diplomas, NCE and Degrees will also be conferred on the graduands of the university the same day.

The Acting Vice Chancellor identified funding as the major challenge confronting the university, saying that about #26 million is paid by the university for electricity monthly.

“We pay about #26 million for electricity every month and that is aside from the amount we expend on monthly basis on diesel. We use 5000 litres of diesel within two weeks, so we have the problem of funding,” he said.

Also, he informed that the convocation lecture entitled “The advent of artificial intelligence and the future of Nigeria tertiary education” will be delivered by Prof. Toyin Falola, a Professor of African Studies at the University of Texas in Austin, USA.

He added that the alumni lecture will be delivered by Mr. Adebayo Adenipekun (SAN) who is an alumnus of the institution on Saturday 24th May.

Akintunde maintained the university has produced thousands of graduates who have excelled in various fields, contributing to national and global development.

“As we prepare to celebrate our graduating student, we remain committed to the vision of making our university a world-class institution for teacher education and research. We are optimistic about the future and will continue to pursue excellence in all areas of our operations.