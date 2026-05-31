Tinubu’s security record better than past administrations — Etta

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Etta, has defended the security performance of President Bola Tinubu, arguing that the current administration has recorded better outcomes than previous governments.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE NEWS on Sunday, Etta said evaluations of the government’s security record should be based on available data rather than public perception.

“Far less people have died under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu than any government from the time. It’s on the newspapers. It’s on the terrorism index,” he said.

The former APC chairman also pushed back against claims that insecurity has worsened under the Tinubu administration, insisting that the military has made significant gains against criminal and terrorist groups.

“Do not do that to our military personnel. The people that have been neutralised by our military personnel are over and above,” he stated.

Beyond security, Etta praised the administration’s infrastructure drive, describing it as unprecedented in Nigeria’s history outside wartime periods.

“As we speak, there are 2,700 kilometres of road, concrete reinforced roads going on in Nigeria today. No government outside of the government of Tinubu has been able to do this,” he said.

He also pointed to what he described as improvements in key economic indicators, including foreign reserves, stock market performance and economic growth, arguing that the country is moving in the right direction.

However, Etta acknowledged that many Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of those gains due to rising living costs and economic hardship.

“I will agree that it has not trickled down to the dining tables of the average Nigerian family,” he said.

According to him, economic reforms require time before their benefits become visible in the daily lives of citizens, adding that the government remains aware of the challenges facing ordinary Nigerians.

Etta further stressed that his support for the Tinubu administration was not motivated by personal gain.

“In the past three years, I have gained absolutely nothing from this government. Nobody can accuse me of defending the government because it has benefited me personally,” he said.

While backing most of the administration’s policies, he disagreed with the President’s stance on price controls, arguing that government should intervene to curb excessive increases in the prices of consumer goods. He also called for stronger support for local manufacturing and reduced dependence on imported products.

Despite concerns over poverty and the cost of living, Etta maintained that the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration are necessary and would ultimately yield long-term benefits for Nigerians.