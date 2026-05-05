Tinubu’s ex-minister, Nnaji, dumps APC for PDP

A former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has reportedly moved from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nnaji contested the 2023 Enugu State governorship election on the platform of the APC but was allegedly seen holding political meetings with supporters and PDP members in the state, recently.

His reported defection comes amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of forgery of his University of Nigeria, Nsukka degree certificate and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Nnaji has not publicly announced his resignation from the APC or his defection to the PDP.

However, the National Secretary of the PDP faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Samuel Anyanwu, confirmed to an online publication, on Sunday, that the former minister had joined the party.

Nnaji’s spokesperson, Robert Ngwu, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking clarification on the former minister’s political status.

Anyanwu said he could not confirm whether Nnaji had purchased the PDP expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the party’s governorship primary in Enugu State. He said he could only confirm that the former minister had joined the PDP.

However, the online publication reported that Nnaji, last Saturday, inaugurated the Uche Ndi Enugu Grassroots Movement, a support group for his 2027 governorship bid.

The former minister also reportedly spoke on his plans for Enugu State if elected governor.

In April, Nnaji was quoted as pledging to serve only one four-year term if elected governor of Enugu State in 2027. He said, “I want to state this clearly and without any ambiguity; I will serve only one term of four years if elected governor in 2027.”

Nnaji argued that he would not need more than four years to turn things around in the state. The pledge was made despite the fact that he had not publicly resigned from the APC or formally announced his defection to the PDP at the time.

Nnaji resigned as minister in October, last year, three days after Premium Times published an investigation alleging that he forged his UNN degree certificate and NYSC certificate. He is currently under investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the allegations.

The ICPC began investigating the matter in February, with sources saying the former minister could face prosecution if the probe establishes wrongdoing.