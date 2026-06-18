Tinubu’s daughter rallies clerics to pray for Nigeria

By Zika Bobby

Muslim clerics drawn from all the South West states, yesterday, gathered in Lagos to pray for Nigeria and to commemorate 2026 Hijra celebration in memory of the late mother of the President, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji.

The event, which was organised by the daughter of the President, the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo was attended by dignitaries, scholars and market women from various states.

Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin and the wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Lateefat Oluremi Hamsat, were special guests of honour at the event.

The clerics, who took turns to pray for Nigeria, Lagos and the first family, charged all Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs, to see prayer for their dear nation as a collective responsibility that should be given special priority.

A Professor of Islamic Studies at the University of Abuja, who also doubles as Chief Imam of Ansar-Ud-Deen, Abuja chapter, Prof Musa Olaofe, described President Tinubu as a man of foresight who believes in Nigeria.

Another set of clerics also commended and prayed for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for providing purposeful leadership for Lagos.

While praying for smooth transition in Lagos, they described the governor and his deputy as cool headed leaders who governed with humility and wisdom.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Tinubu-Ojo said the programme was organised in memory of her grandmother, who believed so much in humanity and prayer as a solution to all challenges.

Mrs. Ojo described Alhaja Mogaji as one visionary woman-leader, who lived for all.