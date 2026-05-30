Tinubu’s 3-year scorecard:

• It’s three years of hunger, poverty, insecurity, failed promises –Atiku, Tiv groups, Afenifere, Northern Christians, Igbo groups, CNG

• Tinubu has done well, laid foundation for prosperity –Arewa Think Tank, others

By Vincent Kalu, Oluseye Ojo (Lagos), Ndubuisi Orji (Abuja), Scholastica Hir (Makurdi), Noah Ebije (Kaduna) and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye (Abuja)

On the third anniversary of his administration, President Bola Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast highlighted his major achievements to include economic reforms driven by the removal of fuel subsidy and harmonisation of the exchange rate, which he said are yielding economic prosperity.

The president, who is aspiring to run for a second term in office, said his economic reforms have stabilised the economy and restored investor confidence, pointing at road infrastructure development, capital market gains, and impact on education sector among.

Although he acknowledged the pains inflicted on Nigerians by his economic reforms, which have manifested in high levels of poverty and rising costs of living, many Nigerians believe he has done less than expected in economy, security, social welfare, electricity supply and many more.

Scorecard written in hunger, poverty, tears of abducted children – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that the three years administration of President Bola Tinubu administration is characterised by “renewed hardship, renewed insecurity, renewed poverty, and renewed hopelessness.”

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the president’s report card is not the “expensive media campaigns or self-congratulatory speeches emanating from Abuja” but the tears of hungry families as well as the images of schoolchildren being abducted by criminals among others.

Atiku noted that Tinubu has spent the last three years asking citizens to ignore their live experiences and believe “carefully curetted narratives from government spokespersons.

“The facts are stubborn and unforgiving. Three years ago, President Tinubu promised renewed hope. What Nigerians have received instead is renewed hardship, renewed insecurity, renewed poverty, and renewed hopelessness.

“Today, millions of Nigerians can no longer afford the basic necessities of life. Food prices have skyrocketed beyond the reach of ordinary families. Inflation has become a cruel tax on the poor. Small and medium-scale businesses are shutting their doors. Investors are fleeing uncertainty. The naira has been battered. Purchasing power has collapsed.

“Never in recent history have so many Nigerians worked so hard only to become poorer. Never has a government celebrated itself so loudly while its citizens suffered so deeply.

“While Nigerians endure the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, this administration continues to manufacture statistics, stage elaborate ceremonies, and engage in endless public relations exercises designed to create the illusion of progress where none exists.

“What makes this failure even more scandalous is the reckless borrowing that has accompanied it. This administration has borrowed trillions of naira in the name of infrastructure and economic development, yet Nigerians cannot see corresponding improvements in their daily lives.”

Tinubu repeating Buhari’s mistakes – Ihagh, President General of Mdzough U Tiv (MUT) Worldwide

President of the Tivi ethnic nationality, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, scored president Tinubu low particularly on security.

He said: “My ratings of President Bola Tinubu is that he has not done much on security in the country because any government exists primarily for the protection of lives and property and when they are killing people, who is going to benefit from those things you are talking about he is doing.

Insecurity is too much, killings on a daily basis. In my council ward, Moon, in Kwande LGA of Benue State, herdsmen went and burnt all the houses. Three of my houses were all burnt. I’m the number one IDP in Benue state. When my wife died, I couldn’t bury her where I buried my mum, my dad and my senior brothers, I had to bury her in Jato Aka which is the headquarters of Turan. I was not happy. And he is not doing anything. He allows people like Gumi to say anything and get away with them. So I score him very low in that area.

I’m also a spokesperson of the ethnic Nationalities made up of Afenifere, Ohaneze Nd’Igbo, Mdzough U Tiv, Middle Belt and South South. I have not seen what he has done. The killings should have been stopped by now.

President has built sustainable foundation for Nigeria –Arewa Think Tank

A Northern socio-political advocacy group, Arewa Think Tank has said that President Bola Tinubu has built a sustainable foundation for Nigeria in the last three years in office, and called on Nigerians to cooperate with him to take the country to the Promised Land.

Convener of Arewa Think Tank, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu said, “The last three years of President Bola Tinibu’s administration has been tough, there is no doubt about it. But what we are appealing to Nigerians to know is that there is no real way to success.

We are happy that in the last three years, though it’s tough, the sustainable foundation has been built and we have turned the corner. All we need to do now is to be a little bit patient and see Nigeria grow.

Tinubu has done a fantastic job, he has done what most leaders were not able to do, taking the bull by the horn, although it does not make him popular, but he still took the bull by the horn, which is a rare attribute of a leader. We commend him and we are going to continue to be by his side. He is going to continue and he will win the 2027 elections. That’s our assessment and that’s our hope and that’s our prayers for him.

Insecurity casts shadow over president’s third anniversary –Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said that insecurity remains a dark stain on the country’s democratic journey.

While acknowledging efforts at economic reforms and infrastructure development, the group warned that escalating insecurity, rising poverty and widespread hardship continue to define everyday realities for millions of Nigerians.

“We commend the efforts being made in infrastructural development, fiscal reforms and attempts at strengthening local governance structures.”

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, stressed that although Nigeria remains burdened by enormous socio-economic and security challenges, there are signs that the foundations for long-term progress are gradually being laid.

However, insecurity, he argued, has become so pervasive that it has diminished public enthusiasm for what ordinarily should be celebratory national milestones.

“The dimension which insecurity has taken in Nigeria in recent times makes it difficult for an average Nigerian to relish the celebration that these epochal events deserve. By this, I mean the near-three decades of civilian rule and the third anniversary of this administration,” Ajayi stated

Insecurity has rubbished Tinubu’s government

–Northern Christian Elders

Chairman, Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), Elder Sunday Oibe has noted that insecurity has robbished President Bola Tinubu’s government in the last three years in office.

According to Elder Oibe, “Any government that cannot protect the lives and property of its citizens is a disaster. Since these three years from the North East to the South from the East to the West, can we say that we are faring well when it has to do with security. In fact insecurity has escalated beyond this scene, how can children of two years, three years be taken away from their parents and the government is sitting as if nothing has happened?

I’am not happy and no Nigerian is happy. Secondly, this is a man who on

The day he took office as the President, said ‘subsidy is gone’ and this is a man through his campaign, he promised that if he didn’t give Nigeria steady electricity in six months we should not vote for him when he comes for a second term.

“In fact this is the time Nigerians are becoming more jobless than before. So I can tell you the truth, I have not seen the effect of good governance under the Tinubu administration.

Tinubu laying foundation for prosperous nation

– Alhaji Yerima Shettima, convener, NSCI

Convener, Northern Stakeholders Consultative Initiatives (NSCI), Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is laying a solid foundation for a prosperous nation.

Shettima, in assessing the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration, noted that the president inherited a nation that was at its lowest point all round, and was doing his best to reposition the country for growth and development.

He said: “Some of us are in the picture of what happened a few years ago during Buhari’s regime, and we also know how the country was; the shape of the country before Tinubu took over.

“We are mindful of the challenges, and so, we don’t expect miracles to come overnight after eight years of the system that was bastardised by the immediate past government. You know it is easier to destroy than to build.

“In the last three years, Tinubu has been busy laying the solid foundation for a prosperous nation, transforming and correcting so many things that have gone wrong in this country before his emergence.

“All that he is doing is for the betterment of the country, and we expect that God willing, he comes back for the second term, we would begin to reap the fruits of those efforts and transformative programmes.

“There is no doubt about it that Tinubu is doing well; all he needs from Nigerians is support so that we can get it right, and we will definitely support him,” Shettima said.

Tinubu’s government, a monumental failure –Ide GoddyUwazurike, president, The Credibility Group

The President of the Credibility Group, Ide Goddy Uwazurike, has said that the government of President Bola Tinubu, has been all motion and backwards movement; no movement forward. According to the former president of Aka Ikenga, the cost of living has gone through the roof while standard of living has fallen below any reasonable average. Education has taken a tumble.

He noted that artisans and petty traders who were able to send their children to universities before cannot do so anymore because the cost of education has gone up.

“The economy has taken such a downturn, and I’m not so sure whether the government realises it because they themselves do not think in Naira terms, but in dollar terms. What do I mean? Any person, who had N20 million when Buhari came in, which was equivalent to $4 million, now has gone down six times.

“In other words, anybody who fixed his money in the bank has lost the value of that money; anybody who had fixed money in the bank for his retirement is living in fool’s paradise because the value of naira has taken a tumble downwards.

“Let me give you an example with this value of naira. Those who have children studying abroad will tell you what they’re passing through. You find a man telling you that he needs N36 million equivalents of pounds so his daughter can continue her education in the UK. Is it possible?

There isn’t anything very spectacular

–Dr. Bitrus Pogu, MBF president

President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu, has said that there isn’t anything very spectacular in the three years of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the president’s scorecard with regards to insecurity is disappointing, and a continuation of Buhari’s incapacity to address the insecurity problem.

The economy, he said hasn’t improved, adding that: “We are talking of economy on the streets, not the indices they give us from some statistics they generate. When you meet the person on the street, the money in his pocket is worth less than the time when President Tinubu took over office because the devaluation of naira has eaten deep into everybody’s pocket that what you used to buy one naira before, you pay about four naira for it.

“When you look at the performance of some of the ministers, I can score the FCT Minister, Wike, very good. In spite of his arrogance, he has performed, and you can’t deny him that.

He has done more than all the previous ministers within the period. The Works minister is trying, as there are some improvements on our highways. His introduction of cement concrete roads has added value because they last longer.

“These two ministers have done reasonably well, but I’m yet to see anything tangible in others.

“Look at the economy with regards to borrowing; it’s pathetic that up to now, in spite of all that is being generated, including the subsidy removal, we are still borrowing money. Whatever incentive or threats the World Bank and IMF might be putting on him, he needs to sit up, and say enough is enough in terms of borrowing, otherwise he would mortgage the country, and we are going to be in deeper shit than we are in.”

Nigerians are facing unbearable economic hardship – Comrade Jaliu Charanchi, coordinator, CNG

The National Coordinator of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Comrade, Jaliu Aliu Charanchi, has said that under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, millions of Nigerians are facing unbearable economic hardship marked by inflation above 30 per cent, as food prices are rising beyond the reach of ordinary citizens, and the naira has suffered massive depreciation.

According to him, the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy triggered an unprecedented increase in transportation costs, electricity tariffs, and the prices of basic commodities, pushing millions deeper into poverty and hunger.

He noted that, despite repeated promises of reforms, electricity supply remains painfully epileptic, with businesses collapsing under the weight of high-energy costs, while households are left in darkness for prolonged periods.

Public debt, he pointed out, has continued to skyrocket beyond ₦120 trillion through relentless borrowing, while critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture continue to deteriorate due to poor funding, policy inconsistency, insecurity, and lack of strategic direction. Schools are underfunded, hospitals overstretched, farmers displaced by insecurity, and unemployment continues to rise at alarming levels.

“The alarming and accelerated descent of our nation into deep economic hardship, worsening insecurity, unprecedented nepotism, shrinking democratic space, and the dangerous drift toward a one-party state under the current administration remains a grave concern to every patriotic citizen committed to justice, unity, and democratic governance.”

Nigerians have endured most difficult periods in nation’s history – Comrade Goodluck Ibem, PG, COSEYL

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has said that Nigerians have endured one of the most difficult periods in the nation’s democratic history under the current administration.

According to the President General of the apex socio-political youth group in the South East, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the three years administration of President Bola Tinubu, has been a mixed bag of economic hardship and unfulfilled promises.

Ibem said that while governance demands courage, vision, competence and people-oriented leadership, the reality confronting millions of Nigerians today is hunger, insecurity, hopelessness, rising inflation, collapsing purchasing power and deepening economic despair.

“Three years after assuming office with lofty promises of renewed hope, the ordinary Nigerian is yet to feel the impact of a government that pledged prosperity, stability and national rebirth. Instead, citizens have been subjected to harsh economic policies implemented without adequate social protection mechanisms, thereby plunging millions further into poverty.

“The removal of fuel subsidy, though economically defendable in principle, was executed without strategic cushioning measures. The consequences have been devastating — skyrocketing transportation costs, unbearable food prices, closure of businesses, unemployment and unprecedented suffering across the country.

“Today, Nigerians can no longer afford basic necessities of life. Families skip meals. Small businesses are collapsing daily. The naira continues to struggle while inflation bites harder with every passing day. This is not the “Renewed Hope” Nigerians were promised.”

Tinubu’s three years a mixed economic gains, weak security, shrinking political space –Civil Society Group

The Convener of the Good Governance Team (GGTNigeria), Tunde Salman, has described President Bola Tinubu’s three years in office as a mixed performance, praising some macroeconomic stabilisation while criticising deteriorating living standards, rising public debt, worsening insecurity and a narrowing political space.

Salman said: “At the macro level, some policies such as the removal of fuel subsidies have helped public finances. But those gains have not trickled down to ordinary Nigerians. At the micro level the people are suffering. Household purchasing power is down, inflation remains high in people’s pockets, and businesses complain that enabling infrastructure, especially power, is still inadequate.”

He argued that the administration appears to have prioritised restoring the country’s macroeconomic balance but has fallen short on inclusive growth.

“We need consistent, inclusive growth that creates jobs. What we’ve seen is jobless growth — growth that hasn’t absorbed the many people looking for decent employment,” he said.

The GGTNigeria convener warned that rising public debt undermines claims of fiscal progress. “Despite subsidy removal, public debt keeps growing. Government communication has been weak and incoherent; the people are not being told clearly why difficult choices were made and what the constraints are,” Salman said.