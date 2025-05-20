From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under Minister Nyesom Wike, has announced a 19-day project commissioning schedule to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary.

The decision was made during the FCTA’s 14th Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, May 20, according to Lere Olayinka, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media.

Wike stated, “The commissioning of projects will commence on June 10, 2025, and will go on for 19 days.” Projects slated for inauguration include the renovated Abuja International Conference Centre, bus terminals in Kugbo and Mabushi, and the Apo-Wassa road.

Others are the N16 interchange connecting Maitama through Katampe to Jahi, the Inner Northern Expressway from Ring Road 3 (Idu to Kubwa), CN8 from N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) to the Court of Appeal, the N20 Flyover at Onnex Kubwa, and Life Junction to Ring Road III. Additional projects include Kabulsa-Takushara and Kabusa-Ketti access roads, Giri District access road, a 15km road from A2 Junction (Abuja-Lokoja Road) to Pai in Kwali Area Council, and roads in Ushafa, War College, and Army Checkpoint in Bwari Area Council.

The FCTA Executive Committee also approved a contract to upgrade streetlights on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway (Ring Road I). Richard Dauda, Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), noted that the project, among seven approved memos, involves modernising obsolete streetlights on the 14km, 10-lane expressway from Maitama to Gudu.

“If you pass there at night, you will realise that most parts of the road are in darkness. The streetlights, installed between 2005 and 2006, have become obsolete,” Dauda said.

A hybrid streetlighting system will be deployed to enhance brightness, security, and drivability at night.