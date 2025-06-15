From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and prevent a breakdown of law and order over the local government crisis in the state.

He appealed to the president to stop those planning to cause trouble over the fresh ruling of the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, on the 2022 local government election in the state.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Sunday, June 15, 2025, noted that the appellate court ruling of Friday, June 13, 2025, had started generating tension across the state.

The former lawmaker noted that while the Court of Appeal struck out a request by the APC to relist its appeal against the 2022 Federal High Court ruling that nullified the local government elections, the court did not nullify the judgement delivered on February 10, 2025, which reinstated the party’s chairmen and councillors.

He said that the misinterpretation of the ruling by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government may result in a crisis across the 30 local government areas in the state if not quickly addressed.

According to him, the state government’s interpretation that they now control the local government areas and their planned invasion of the council secretariats on Monday, June 16, 2025, will lead to a crisis.

He warned that the elected APC chairmen and councillors would resist any unlawful invasion of the secretariats they currently occupy, stating that the only way to avert the crisis is for Tinubu to intervene by ordering the deployment of more security agencies to the state.

Oyintiloye recalled that lives lost during a similar local government crisis on February 17, 2025, remain fresh in the minds of residents, warning that such should not be allowed to happen again.

“We don’t want any bloodshed in the state again, and that is why I am calling on the president to intervene swiftly to avoid loss of lives.

“The open declaration by PDP members to invade the council secretariats in the state on Monday can lead to mayhem, and that is not what we need at the moment,” Oyintiloye said.