Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu would perform the groundbreaking for the establishment of the biggest cotton and polyester processing factory in the world at the Special Agro Processing Zone located at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu/Ilisan area of the state.

Speaking while receiving the former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, and members of the Iperu Development Association in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun said the factory, which is under the “Renewed Hope Cotton Resurgent Initiative,” would sit on 400 hectares and would employ about 250,000 people daily.

He said: “In the next 30 to 45 days, we will be doing the groundbreaking of the Renewed Hope Cotton Resurgent Initiative that will be done by Mr. President himself. It is going to be a bigger factory, and it will be the biggest cotton and polyester processing factory in the world.

“It will employ 250,000 people per day. The promoters of this factory went around the whole state, and they decided that this is the place they want to site this factory because of the existing infrastructure like the airport, proximity to consumers, and the ability of raw materials to come in centrally.

“We are clearing the site, and this factory is going to sit on 400 hectares of land. It is like a whole new town. The requirements to support this industry can best be imagined. The economic impact on Iperu and its environs, the entire Remoland, Ijebu land, and the whole of Ogun State is beyond imagination,” Governor Abiodun said.

He said that apart from the cotton industry, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has also indicated interest in siting a base in the town to secure not only the airport but also to provide adequate security to Iperu and the adjoining towns.

Explaining the rationale behind the siting of the airport at Iperu, Abiodun noted that the town is at the central point of the state, which could be easily accessible from any part of the state, adding that the 100 housing units built by his administration at the Airport Housing Estate would soon be commissioned.

The present administration, the governor informed, embarked on the reconstruction of the old Ibadan and other township roads while public schools and primary healthcare centers were renovated, and a mother-and-child hospital was brought to the town.

He commended the former Accountant General of the Federation for her meritorious service to her state and fatherland, describing her as a true daughter of the state who served without blemish.

“Thank you for all you have done. You have attracted laudable projects like a women’s empowerment centre, a mini stadium and the erosion control project to the town as a form of giving back to society.

“You started from a humble background. You began your primary and secondary education here in Iperu and later went to Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, before proceeding to Ogun State University and working with the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) before moving to the federal level.

“You are hardworking, diligent, focused, intentional and a disciplined person. Thank you for making us proud; you are a pride to womanhood. It shows that gender must not be a limitation to what one can attain,” he added.

Speaking, Mrs. Madein appreciated the governor for creating a conducive business environment that has attracted a lot of investments to the state.

She said her reason for the visit was to give a report of her stewardship and to inform the governor of her various contributions to state and national development.

“The purpose of this visit is to come and give the report of my stewardship as the Accountant General of the Federation and to let you know that I have represented Ogun State well and contributed to national development.

“It is also to appreciate Your Excellency for the support you gave to me that enabled my success during my tenure,” she said.

Chairman of the Iperu Development Association, Otunba Taiwo Oyebanjo, noted that the combination of the governor and the Accountant General has greatly impacted the socio-economic development of Iperu, as the town now boasts modern facilities that have improved the standard of living.

The Ebi of Idena, Oba Lukman Salami, in his contribution, lauded the governor for the transformation witnessed in the last couple of years, noting that the town has moved from a village to a town with modern facilities.