From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has announced that the Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit 2025 will be held in Abuja from June 17 to 18, 2025. This high-level event will bring together global investors and key private sector players to drive infrastructure development transformation through PPPs.

Themed “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda”, the two-day summit aims to redefine how Nigeria mobilises private capital and expertise to address its significant infrastructure needs.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, Director General of the ICRC, emphasised the summit’s role in reshaping Nigeria’s investment narrative: “What makes this summit different is that it is not just about speeches. We are converging to dismantle bottlenecks, unlock capital, and create impact that Nigerians can see and touch—from power lines to rail tracks, from hospital corridors to broadband cables, transportation, agriculture, education, and tourism.”

He added, “We believe that PPPs are the bridge between vision and reality, and this gathering marks a critical step in unlocking Nigeria’s infrastructure potential for generations to come. Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just an idea—it is a national mission. The PPP Summit will demonstrate to the world that Nigeria is no longer waiting for change; we are building it, financing it, and delivering it in real time.”

Dr Ewalefoh further noted, “Through this summit, we aim to showcase the investment potential in national infrastructure through a streamlined PPP process and open new channels of investment that deliver real value. It is time to shift from policy to projects, from talks to tangible transformation.”

The summit will be declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a keynote address at the State House Banquet Hall. The event will feature intensive panel sessions and technical discussions focusing on major infrastructure corridors in transport, energy, housing, and technology. It will also highlight successful PPP projects, such as Nigeria’s Lekki Deep Sea Port, alongside international case studies like the Wind Power Project in Cape Verde and the Senegal-Gambia Bridge in Senegal, offering replicable models for Nigeria’s infrastructure expansion.

The summit will facilitate real-time collaboration between key government officials and private investors, moving away from traditional talk-shop formats. Global investment players will also participate in these sessions.