Sporting SunSports

Tinubu Supports Nigeria’s FIFA Re-Election Bid

7 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his support for Nigeria’s bid for re-election into the FIFA Council.

The FIFA Council is the principal decision-making organ of the organization in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

The Council comprises 37 members elected by the FIFA Congress for a renewable term of four years.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, two-term President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, was elected into the Council in March 2021 – the third Nigerian after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu.

Pinnick is seeking re-election into the Council, and President Tinubu said he supports the bid for Nigeria to retain its seat in the Council.

Tags
7 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

Super Falcons Echegini completes PSG move

11 seconds ago

NPFL, PFC winners, awardees receive prize monies—GTI

13 mins ago

Absence of Nigerian refs from CAF, FIFA tournaments will be in the past – Tangawarima

15 mins ago

MultiChoice unveils broadcast plan for 2024/25 European Football Season

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button