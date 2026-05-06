Tinubu projects are real, futuristic — Sunday Dare

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope projects are real, forward-looking and already making a visible impact across Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit to Kebbi State with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Media team, Dare said projects such as the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway and other federal interventions show that the Tinubu administration is responding to the demands of the 21st century.

He said the North-West leg of the inspection tour had offered clear evidence of transformative projects designed to endure while driving economic growth.

“When you look at the demands of the 21st century, infrastructure and human capital development remain central.

“What we are seeing in Kebbi and across the country are projects deliberately designed for the future, projects that will last 10 to 20 years and beyond,” he said.

Dare said the team saw extensive construction of high-quality concrete roads and the installation of solar-powered streetlights, even in remote and previously underserved communities.

“These are not just roads and lights; they are economic enablers. They are opening up communities, creating jobs, supporting farmers and expanding opportunities for millions of Nigerians,” he said.

He described flagship projects such as the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, which passes through Kebbi, and the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway as clear proof of Tinubu’s bold and far-reaching infrastructure agenda.

“When you critically assess these corridors linking key economic zones across states, you begin to appreciate the scale, ambition and foresight behind them. This is infrastructure built to transform Nigeria,” he said.

Dare said the investments are crucial to the administration’s push for a one-trillion-dollar economy.

“The essence of this tour is simple: seeing is believing. We have visited sites, inspected ongoing works and engaged with communities. The testimonies are consistent: projects abandoned for decades are back on track and progressing steadily. That is tangible, verifiable progress that Nigerians can see and feel,” he said.

He added that with the administration approaching its fourth year in office, it has continued to post measurable gains across key sectors.

“With over 1,000 days in this administration, we can confidently point to visible outcomes that reflect clarity of vision and strong commitment to delivery.

“What is particularly remarkable is that these projects are spread across the country.

“From Kebbi to the coastal regions, and even in previously untouched terrains, the President is ensuring balanced, inclusive and sustainable development,” he said.

In his remarks, Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Abubakar Umar-Tafida, praised Tinubu for reviving and advancing the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway project, describing it as bold, strategic and long overdue.

He said the highway, first conceived in the era of former President Shehu Shagari, had gained fresh momentum under the current administration.

“We have received comprehensive briefings from officials of the Federal Ministry of Works in the state. On behalf of the Kebbi Government and Gov. Nasir Idris, we commend President Bola Tinubu for this courageous and commendable initiative.

“The President revisited the original design, made necessary adjustments and ensured that work is progressing steadily on the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway linking Sokoto to Badagry in Lagos State.

“We are impressed by the quality and standard of work. Kebbi has a significant stretch of the project, and we appreciate this strategic inclusion,” he said.

The deputy governor also hailed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Media Committee, led by Mr Joshua Dare, for spotlighting ongoing federal projects nationwide.

He said the state government was providing the needed support to ensure smooth execution of the project.

According to him, the highway will boost agricultural productivity and ease the movement of farm produce to major markets, especially Lagos.

“This project will greatly benefit our farmers, who form the majority of our population, by improving access to markets and enhancing economic activities across the state,” he added.

A representative of the Federal Ministry of Works in Kebbi, Malami Aliyu, said Phase 2A of the project, covering 258 kilometres within the Kebbi axis, had recorded substantial progress.

“In Phase 2A, we have achieved 88 kilometres of site clearance. Additionally, another section within the same phase has recorded 34 kilometres of cleared alignment.

“Piling works have reached about 68 kilometres, while sub-base and stone base layers have covered approximately 38 kilometres.

“Concrete pavement has been completed over 92 kilometres, and solar-powered streetlights have been installed along about 10 kilometres. Crash barriers have also been installed across six kilometres,” he said.

Aliyu added that Phase 2B, covering the Yauri axis, had also progressed, with 35 kilometres of site clearance and 34 kilometres of piling completed.

He said construction was continuing day and night, with work currently concentrated around the Laga Section 177 corridor.

“We are largely on track and meeting our targets. The only major challenge at the moment relates to compensation assessment. Importantly, we have not encountered any security challenges. The total stretch of the superhighway within Kebbi State spans over 1,000 kilometres, making it one of the most significant segments of the project nationwide,” he said.