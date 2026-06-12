Tinubu orders terrorists, bandits to surrender or risk death

• Lists Etsu Nupe, Tunji Bello, Louis Odion, Ayo Opadokun, Okei-Odumakin, others for national awards

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Presdent Bola Tinubu has issued an ultimatum to terrorists, bandits and kidnappers, demanding immediate surrender or “face the full force of the Nigerian State.”

Speaking in his June 12 address, as he marked the 27th year of uninterrupted civilian rule, Tinubu framed the demand as part of a wider defence of Nigeria’s hard-won democracy and national security. “To bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror: Surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State,” he said. “These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.”

The president said the government remains ready to do more to secure the people, noting that “democracy without security is a mirage.” He explained that the administration had declared a security emergency and approved the recruitment of more than 50,000 new police officers and thousands of military recruits. The 2026 budget, he said, commits N5.41 trillion—“our largest ever”—to defence and security.

He highlighted recent operations against violent extremists. “We have moved from training with our allies, the United States, France and other European countries, to precision targeting. In Arege, Borno State, we degraded ISWAP’s command centre,” he said. He added that “terror-related deaths are down by 81% since 2015” and that “over 13,000 terrorists have been neutralised in the past year.”

He reiterated that the government also keeps the door of surrender open. “Over 124,000 fighters and dependents have laid down their arms since 2023 through Operation Safe Corridor,” he said, before reiterating his warning that the windows for surrender would not remain open indefinitely.

He acknowledged that the mood of the year is “dampened by the abduction of our children in Oyo and Borno,” but he said the country remains hopeful for their safe return. He addressed the armed forces, police and intelligence services directly: “Nigeria salutes your sacrifice.”

Tinubu also urged INEC, security agencies and all parties to ensure that the upcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun States are peaceful and credible. “Democracy fails when citizens doubt the process,” he said. He described the National Assembly, Judiciary, the Press and civil society as “the guardrails of our republic,” saying, “Criticise me, disagree with me, but never stop believing in Nigeria.”

At a time like this, the President said, the country must not assign blame or point fingers. “Crime has no ethnicity. We must stand united and be assured that the enemies of our nation shall soon be history. We will triumph over terror and continue to build a more prosperous nation,” he said.

Tinubu reminded Nigerians that they are celebrating 27 unbroken years of civilian rule, saying that since May 29, 1999, Nigerians have chosen leaders through the ballot, witnessed peaceful transitions of power, and resolved disagreements in courtrooms and legislative chambers—“not through violence.”

He told young people: “Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here. Every great nation was built by those who stayed to solve problems, not by those who abandoned ship.”

The president also announced national awards some Nigerians, who suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, to ensure the “we have democracy today.”

The roll call include Col Emmanuel Ndubueze, Lt Col Yakubu Muazu, Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe, Ayoka Lawani, Tunde Fagbenle, Oladele Alake, Olatunji Bello, Louis Odion, Segun Babatope, Sam Omatseye, Sir Ademola Osinubi, Bola Bolawole, Lade Bonuola, Femi Kusa, Debo Adeniran, Chief Ayo Opadokun, Chief Ralph Obiora, Ose Osayande, Osa Director, Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, Dr. Arthur Nwankwo (posthumous), Dr Osagie Obayuwana, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Titus Mann, Joe Igbokwe,

Richard Akinnola, Ben Charles-Obi (posthumous), George Mbah, Dr Niran Malaolu, Major-General Ishola Williams (retd), Femi Aborisade among others

The honours list, he said, will be released in the next few days.