From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep condolences to the family of the late Fidelis Kaigama, a distinguished public servant and seasoned administrator who passed away on June 6 at the age of 84.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy,

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised Kaigama’s lifelong commitment to integrity, education, and public service. He described the late Kaigama as “a steward of purpose, a voice for good governance, and a beacon of fairness in administration.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Kaigama rose to the prestigious position of Federal Permanent Secretary, where he was known for his competence, humility, and visionary leadership. The President highlighted Kaigama’s role as a mentor who shaped generations of public officers and private individuals with wisdom, compassion, and discipline.

President Tinubu also extended his sympathies to the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, and the entire Kaigama family of Taraba State, as well as to the Taraba State Government, mourning the loss of one of its most illustrious sons.

“The words of wisdom and encouragement of Fidelis Kaigama will be sorely missed,” the President said, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul and comfort for all who mourn him.