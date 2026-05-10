Tinubu mourns renowned Osun doctor, Laosebikan

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound grief over the death of Dr. Daniel Laosebikan, a distinguished physician and co-founder of Onward Specialist Hospital in Osogbo, Osun State.

Laosebikan passed away on March 29, 2026, after dedicating his life to enhancing access to quality healthcare, mentoring young medical professionals, and serving humanity with unwavering commitment.

In a State House press statement he personally signed, Tinubu described the late doctor as a compassionate humanitarian whose contributions to healthcare in Osun State and beyond created an enduring legacy. He earned widespread admiration from the medical community, patients, and families touched by his expertise and kindness.

The President extended heartfelt condolences to Laosebikan’s family, the Osun State government, and its people. He noted that the doctor’s final journey home is scheduled for June 3, 2026, praying for the repose of his soul and strength for all mourning this “embodiment of compassion, kindness, and integrity.”