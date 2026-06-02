From Philip Nwosu

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Nigerian Navy for emerging as the most formidable naval force in Africa, describing the achievement as a testament to seven decades of operational excellence and dedication to national security.

Speaking during the International Fleet Review and anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Navy, President Tinubu praised the service for its remarkable transformation from a modest colonial marine force into a sophisticated maritime institution, playing a critical role in safeguarding Nigeria’s economic prosperity and territorial integrity.

Tinubu, who addressed military chiefs, foreign naval delegations, government officials, traditional rulers, industry leaders and officers and ratings of the Navy, said the anniversary provided an opportunity not only for celebration but also for reflection on the Navy’s impressive journey and contributions to national development.

According to him, since its establishment in 1956, the Nigerian Navy has evolved alongside the country’s sovereignty, growing into a strategic maritime force and a pillar of stability within the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

“I must therefore send my warmest congratulations to the Nigerian Navy for emerging as the most formidable naval force in Africa. This historic achievement signifies that the Nigerian Navy has not only matured but has reached a pinnacle of continental leadership.”

Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the International Fleet Review, noting that the participation of foreign navies and coast guards underscored the global recognition accorded to the Nigerian Navy and its pivotal role in promoting maritime security cooperation. He urged officers and ratings to sustain their professionalism and continue strengthening operational capabilities to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime domain, which he described as a vital pillar of the nation’s economy.

President Tinubu acknowledged the Navy’s successes in combating maritime insecurity, particularly its efforts in eliminating piracy and curbing crude oil theft, illegal activities that had previously undermined economic growth and threatened national revenue. He noted that the Navy’s effective deployment of surveillance systems, rapid response mechanisms and enforcement operations had significantly improved security within Nigeria’s territorial waters and coastal communities.

“You have successfully eradicated piracy in our waters and significantly curtailed crude oil theft and associated maritime crimes. These achievements have enhanced the security of our littoral communities and contributed to increased oil production, thereby supporting national economic growth,” he stated.

The President further described the anniversary theme, “Seven Decades of Operational Excellence,” as a reflection of the Navy’s proven record of service and commitment to protecting Nigeria’s strategic interests.

Looking ahead, Tinubu expressed confidence that the Navy would continue to serve as a driving force for the development of the nation’s blue economy by ensuring a secure and stable maritime environment.

Beyond maritime operations, the President also commended the Navy’s contributions to counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts across the country, highlighting the role of the Special Boat Service in executing complex security missions.

He noted that the recent induction of Nigerian Navy Marines into operational theatres would further strengthen the country’s security architecture and enhance the Navy’s effectiveness in addressing emerging threats.

“The courage and professionalism demonstrated by the Special Boat Service are truly commendable. With the recent induction of the new Navy Marines into operational theatres, I am confident that even greater success will be recorded.”

Tinubu also praised Nigeria’s international partners for their support in securing the Gulf of Guinea and strengthening regional maritime cooperation.

He described the inauguration of the Combined Maritime Task Force as a major milestone in multinational efforts to address maritime security challenges and improve governance across shared waters.

Tinubu specifically commended Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone for their pioneering roles in bringing the initiative to fruition.

“The inauguration of the Combined Maritime Task Force stands as a clear demonstration of our collective resolve to strengthen multinational cooperation in maritime governance,” he stated.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening the Navy, Tinubu pointed to the commissioning of three new naval vessels as evidence of the ongoing efforts to recapitalise the fleet and enhance operational readiness.

He added that the Federal Government would continue to support indigenous shipbuilding initiatives and provide the strategic resources required to maintain a responsive and capable naval force.

The commissioning of the vessels formed one of the major highlights of the anniversary celebration, symbolising the government’s determination to improve maritime security and protect Nigeria’s economic assets.

President Tinubu concluded by congratulating officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy on their anniversary and expressed optimism about the future of the service.

“To you and to our allied partners, I wish you fair winds and following seas,” the President said.

The International Fleet Review attracted naval delegations from several countries and showcased a wide array of naval platforms, aerial displays and maritime capabilities aimed at promoting cooperation and reinforcing collective efforts toward securing the Gulf of Guinea and international shipping routes.