By Sunday Ani

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has described President Bola Tinubu as a maverick in politics but a total failure in governance.

He noted that Tinubu could easily A1 in politics but when it comes to governance, he would always score F9.

He stressed that the only problem the president has is how to convert his A1 in politics into good governance in the form of substantive legacies.

“That is a problem because the A1 in politics only means that he knows the political class very well; he knows what moves and motivates them as well as how to recruit them. He sometimes retrenches them, retires them and reengages them because he knows what they want.

“But I wish he knows what Nigerian people want, which are basic services, economic stability and security. If he cannot save lives in Benue, Plateau and many parts of the country, then he has failed,” he stressed.

He said President Tinubu ought to have known that politics ended the moment he got the power and ascended the presidency and that he should have provided the needed governance and managed the diversity of Nigeria well.

He lamented that lacked the administrative capacity to offer governance to Nigerians including poor understanding of how to manage the country’s economy. He, however, added that the only skill he has in the management of the economy “is the economisation of truth, which basically is what they do rather than manage the economy.”

“What we want to do differently in the SDP is to focus the entire politics on the welfare of the people. There will be less controversy if we address the issue of our people going hungry, their health, housing, education problems and others,” he added.

He also lambasted politicians who are defecting from the opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as the government’s tools to dampen the spirit of the opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

He noted that many of them did not join opposition by choice, stressing that those who joined by choice can never defect to the ruling party without tangible progress on ground.

He said: “The so-called defections are sometimes coming out of the closet of people claiming to be in opposition because they have been compulsorily retired into opposition, not by choice. When you choose to be in opposition by choice, you have access to the ruling party but you just don’t agree with them, and the reasons for that are well articulated, which has to do with the interest of the Nigerian people. There is zero risk of you defecting unless those fundamental disagreements or problems have now been eliminated.

“Everybody in Nigeria will know that poverty is no longer there, that insecurity is no longer there and corruption and poor ethics that have dominated our politics have now changed. Anything other than that, you will find out that people who miss the bus of the ruling party tend to wait at the bus stop of opposition until the next bus comes and then they hop along. There is nothing new.

“Many of the defectors are being primed and kept waiting for the dramatisation of resurgence by the ruling party. They just keep them somewhere so that when the time comes, they will use them to demoralise the opposition.”