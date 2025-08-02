From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Aliyu Wadada Ahmed on his turbaning as the Magajin Dangin Lafia. The traditional title was bestowed upon Senator Wadada by His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Muhammad Bage, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised the honour as a reflection of Senator Wadada’s unwavering dedication to public service and his strong ties to his community.

The president highlighted Wadada’s significant contributions to the development of Nasarawa State and the nation at large.

He also commended the Emir for preserving the valued tradition of recognising individuals whose character, leadership, and patriotism resonate with the emirate’s core values.

Addressing Senator Wadada, President Tinubu said, “As Magajin Dangin, you bear a title rich in history, responsibility, and cultural heritage. I am confident you will continue to use your influence and experience to promote peace and development within Lafia Emirate, Nasarawa State, and our great nation.”

The president wished the Senator continued wisdom, strength, and success as he balances his responsibilities as a federal lawmaker and traditional leader.