Tinubu celebrates Kalu, Yakmut, Lalong, Garo

Lauds leadership, service, unity

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday celebrated Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, sports administrator Al-Hassan Yakmut, former Plateau State governor Simon Lalong, and the new Deputy Governor of Kano State, Murtala Sule Garo, in a series of goodwill messages marking birthdays and a new appointment.

In separate statements issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the four men for their service in public office, sports administration and governance, describing them as leaders whose contributions have strengthened national development.

On Kalu, Tinubu commended the Deputy Speaker for what he described as exemplary leadership and dedication to legislative excellence.

The President said Kalu had distinguished himself “through his intellect, patriotism, and constructive contributions to lawmaking and national development.”

He also applauded the Deputy Speaker’s role in promoting unity in the House of Representatives and supporting policies that advance good governance and social cohesion.

“As you celebrate this special day, I pray for good health, wisdom, and strength in the discharge of your responsibilities to your people and to the nation at large,” Tinubu said.

“I wish you more years of impactful service to Nigeria and humanity.”

The President also congratulated Yakmut on his 65th birthday, describing him as a respected sports administrator and traditional ruler whose career has spanned active sports participation, sports management and grassroots development.

Tinubu recalled Yakmut’s rise from being a professional volleyball player to serving as Director-General of the National Sports Commission, a Senior Sports Officer in the Ministry of Sports and a strategic adviser to successive sports ministers.

“Your contributions as a football administrator, trusted adviser to top sports executives, and a champion of grassroots development have left an indelible mark on sports as a unifying force in the nation,” the President said.

“Through your guidance, opportunities have been created, talents have been nurtured, and the future of football has been strengthened. Your passion and commitment continue to inspire both on and off the field.

“As you celebrate this milestone, I wish you good health, continued success, and many more years of impactful service and fulfilment,” he added.

Tinubu also paid tribute to Senator Lalong, the two-time governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau South, describing him as an outstanding leader who chose peace over division during one of the most difficult periods in the state’s history.

The President said: “Lalong’s leadership is particularly remarkable. As governor, he chose the difficult path of peace and reconciliation in that volatile North-Central state over division and disharmony.

“His tenure as governor will always be remembered for the bold steps he took to restore order, rebuild trust, and lay the foundation for peace when it was most uncertain.

“Lalong’s contributions to the emergence of our administration in 2023 are also noteworthy. He demonstrated strategic depth and leadership at the highest level while serving as the Director General of the Renewed Hope Presidential Campaign, and also during his brief tenure as Minister of Labour and Employment.

“Senator Lalong remains a strong voice for his people, guided by wisdom earned through years of dedicated service in the private and public sectors.

“I pray that the years ahead bring Lalong renewed strength, good health, and even greater accomplishments.”

In another message, the President congratulated Garo on his swearing-in as the new deputy governor of Kano State, following his nomination by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam.

Tinubu said the appointment would help strengthen unity in the state’s political leadership.

He noted that Garo, 48, had previously served as chairman of Kabo Local Government, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under the administration of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and the APC governorship running mate in the 2023 election.

The President commended Governor Yusuf for the appointment and urged stakeholders to rally behind the new deputy governor and the governor.

He said Garo should “work assiduously alongside the governor to provide the leadership needed to accelerate the state’s development.”