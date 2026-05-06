Tinubu behind Obi, Kwankwaso political alignment – Dele Momodu

Media veteran Dele Momodu has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is indirectly responsible for pushing opposition figures such as Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso into closer political alignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Momodu said the emerging unity among opposition figures is not driven by ideology or long-term planning, but by pressure from the ruling party’s dominance in national politics.

“Tinubu forced all of them together. And that is why they all moved in one direction,” he said, adding that the situation could have created a healthier two-party contest if it had been properly structured.

Momodu made the comments while reacting to the recent political movement involving Obi and Kwankwaso, who both left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and aligned with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) amid ongoing internal disputes within opposition coalitions.

The development has fuelled speculation about a possible joint presidential arrangement between the two politicians in 2027, though Momodu dismissed the idea of assuming automatic electoral strength based on past results.

He questioned the belief that previous voting blocs would remain unchanged, arguing that Nigeria’s political landscape has shifted significantly since the last general election.

“What is the guarantee that Obi and Kwankwaso are the only people who will retain all those who voted for them last time? The situation has changed,” he said.

Momodu also warned against overconfidence in political calculations, pointing to past election outcomes where alliances and expectations failed to deliver victory.

According to him, political success cannot be tied to one individual or assumed voter loyalty, stressing that the electorate remains fluid and unpredictable.