Tinubu back to Abuja after Eid-el-Kabir break

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja on Tuesday evening after spending the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in Lagos, where he carried out a string of political and official engagements, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement.
The President’s aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 5:17 p.m., and he was received by senior government officials, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; and Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu.
During the holiday period, Tinubu received Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other visitors during the traditional Sallah homage from several political leaders. “I thank all those who came to observe the Sallah rites with me,” the President was quoted to have said in the statement, noting the visits by top legislators and party leaders.
The President also hosted the leadership of the Senate, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and welcomed members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum under the chairmanship of Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. APC stakeholders from Oyo State—including the party’s governorship candidate, Sharafadeen Alli—and the party’s House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates from Lagos were among those who visited the President during the holiday.
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On Monday, Tinubu attended the International Fleet Review at Eko Atlantic City Waterfront, an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. There he commissioned three naval vessels—NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila, and NNS Gurara—underscoring his administration’s focus on maritime security. “The commissioning of these vessels is a step toward protecting our maritime domain and supporting national security,” the President said.
Also on Monday, President Tinubu met with the President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, in what the statement said “reinforced the longstanding bond of friendship, regional cooperation, and economic partnership between the neighbouring countries.”
The statement added that before the holiday, the President participated in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Lagos, voting in his own primary and receiving the party’s endorsement.
The statement reiterated that President Tinubu was endorsed nationwide by close to 11 million voters as the APC’s flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election.