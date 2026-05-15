Tinubu appoints Pioneer FCT Women Affairs mandate secretary Benjamin‑Laniyi as MBNCWD DG/CEO, council members too

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD), for an initial term of four years.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and signed by Head, Information and Public Relations, Chris Ugwuegbulam, the appointment of Benjamin Laniyi who is the pioneer Federal Capital Territory Administration’s mandate secretary of women affairs takes effect from April 18, 2026, in line with the provisions of Section 7 (1) and (3) of the National Centre for Women Development (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Tinubu also approved the constitution of the governing council of the centre, with Jummai Idonije as chairman.

Other members of the council are Ms. Lois Auta, Jamila Sarki, Aisha Baiyee, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas and Princess Anne Agom-Eze.

The President congratulated the new Director-General and members of the governing council, and wished them success in their new roles. “While congratulating the Director-General and members of the Governing Council on their appointments, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his best wishes to them,” the statement added.