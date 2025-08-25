By Lukman Olabiyi

The Tinubu/Ambode Support Group has ramped up its voter registration campaign with the launch of a dedicated volunteer portal.

The initiative, aimed at mobilising grassroots support across the Southwest, was announced by the group’s Director General, Hon Seyi Bamgbade, during a press briefing in Lagos on Monday.

Bamgbade said the campaign goes beyond political interests, emphasising civic responsibility and democratic engagement. He noted that the newly launched portal will serve as a platform for volunteers to join the PVC Enlightenment Street Captains Team, which is tasked with sensitising communities on the importance of voter registration.

“This campaign is not just about politics; it is about participation, inclusion, and building the Nigeria of our dreams,” Bamgbade said.

He revealed that the portal is now live at www.tinubuambode2027.com, where interested volunteers can register and access voter education resources. Volunteers will also receive campaign materials such as branded T-shirts, face caps, and other souvenirs as incentives for their participation.

The campaign is part of a broader mobilisation strategy spearheaded by former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s anticipated second-term bid.

Bamgbade reiterated the importance of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC), describing it as “the most powerful tool in shaping Nigeria’s democracy.” He urged Nigerians, particularly the youth, to take an active role in the electoral process by registering, updating, and collecting their PVCs as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues its nationwide exercise.

“Our goal is to empower more Nigerians at the grassroots to make their voices count at the ballot box. Through collective action and increased awareness, we can ensure a more representative and participatory democracy,” he added.

The group called on all eligible citizens not to sit on the sidelines but to play their part in building a stronger and more inclusive electoral system.