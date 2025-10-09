Egypt is the third African country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Pharaohs secured their position with a 3-0 win over Djibouti on Wednesday night.

Mohamed Salah scored twice in a comfortable win in Casablanca.

Egypt now has an insurmountable five-point lead in Group A with one round remaining.

Egypt has won the Africa Cup of Nations a record seven times, although they have only qualified for the World Cup four times in 15 attempts: in 1934, 1990, 2018, and now 2026.

They will join Morocco and Tunisia as the only African nations guaranteed an appearance in next year’s competition.