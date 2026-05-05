Third Mainland Bridge crash: Mother killed, daughter survives

By Luqmon Olabiyi

A woman was killed, and her 30-year-old daughter narrowly escaped death, in a fatal road accident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The crash occurred on Tuesday at the Ilaje inward Iyana Oworo axis and involved a head-on collision between two Toyota Sienna vehicles.

Authorities said the severity of the impact suggested excessive speeding and reckless driving were the likely causes of the accident.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who were on routine patrol at the time, responded swiftly after receiving a distress alert.

They secured the accident scene immediately, deployed safety cones and implemented traffic control measures to prevent further incidents and ease vehicular movement.

Personnel from the Oworonsoki Police Division also arrived promptly, took over documentation of the scene and began the necessary legal procedures.

One female adult, identified as a mother, died from injuries sustained in the collision. Her daughter, who was in the same vehicle, survived the crash.

Emergency responders evacuated the deceased, while traffic officials maintained a strong presence to manage vehicle flow and ensure safety along the busy corridor.

In the aftermath of the accident, one of the drivers reportedly fled the scene.

However, the second driver was apprehended by LASTMA operatives and handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, warned motorists against reckless driving, especially excessive speeding, which he described as a leading cause of fatal road accidents.

He urged drivers to obey speed limits and maintain discipline on the roads, stressing the agency’s continued commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring order on Lagos roads.