By Philip Nwosu

A group of elder statesmen and prominent Nigerians under the aegis of The Patriots has raised the alarm over worsening insecurity, rising poverty, gradual erosion of national values and institutions, calling for urgent structural reforms to prevent further national decline.

The concerns were contained in a communiqué issued after the group’s meeting in Lagos, where members reviewed the state of the nation and deliberated on preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The communiqué, signed by its Chairman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Secretary-General, Veteran Olawale Okunniyi, painted a grim picture of Nigeria’s security situation, condemning persistent killings, kidnappings, and repeated attacks on communities by armed groups across the country.

According to the group, violent incidents have continued across the North-East, North-West, and North-Central regions, while insecurity is increasingly spreading into parts of the South-West, raising concerns about national stability.

The Patriots also expressed concern over the rising number of internally displaced persons, noting that widespread insecurity has forced many farmers to abandon their farmlands, thereby worsening food insecurity nationwide.

They urged the Federal Government to treat insecurity as a national emergency, warning that its implications extend to governance, economic survival, and public safety. The group further called for the establishment of a special advisory committee to support government efforts in addressing the crisis.

While acknowledging ongoing economic reforms, the group stressed that poverty remains widespread, particularly in rural areas. Citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics, it noted that about 63 per cent of Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty.

On constitutional governance, The Patriots renewed their call for a new democratic constitution, arguing that the 1999 Constitution was imposed by the military and no longer reflects the aspirations of Nigerians.

The group recalled that this position was reaffirmed at its National Summit in Abuja in July 2024, which brought together youth groups, women’s organisations, and socio-cultural bodies from across the six geopolitical zones. It maintained that many of Nigeria’s governance challenges can only be resolved through a people-driven constitutional process.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the group criticised the absence of ideology in political parties, saying it has encouraged frequent defections among elected officials and weakened democratic accountability.

It argued that political parties are increasingly seen as vehicles for acquiring power rather than platforms driven by ideology, principles, and clear policy programmes. The Patriots therefore urged political actors to prioritise issue-based campaigns over personal attacks and inflammatory rhetoric.

The group also lamented what it described as the weakening of public institutions and declining leadership values, urging Nigerians to support only candidates committed to genuine governance reforms.

It warned that the conduct of the 2027 elections at federal, state, and local government levels would attract close international scrutiny.

On electoral participation, The Patriots decried the high cost of politics in Nigeria, noting that expensive nomination and expression of interest forms have excluded many qualified citizens, including professionals and academics, from contesting elections.

The group maintained that Nigeria’s political system requires comprehensive reforms, including support for independent candidacy, to make the democratic process more inclusive and accessible.